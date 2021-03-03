Pelosi Previews Plan to Turn House ‘into a Factory for Democratic Priorities’

Democrats are moving to prioritize radical policy proposals, tackling amnesty, gun control, a $15 minimum wage, and H.R.1, which would ultimately lead to the federalization of elections.

According to Politico, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) this week previewed her intention to “turn her chamber the next two weeks into a factory for Democratic priorities.”

“They’ll move everything from election reform to a policing overhaul to gun control, plus women’s and union rights and a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers,” the outlet reported.

The House is voting on one of their most radical proposals Wednesday, H.R. 1, or the “For the People Act,” which Republicans warn would federalize elections, stripping states of their power to enact their own statutes requiring photo ID and other basic requirements.

“It’s a federal micromanagement of the election process, and everything that folks on the left want to reduce the integrity [and] the security of the election process is in there,” Hans von Spakovsky, manager of the Heritage Foundation’s Election Law Reform Initiative, explained during a January appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“If you’re a state like Alabama or Texas that has a voter ID law, you might as well forget it, because this federal law would override all state voter ID laws so they’re now unenforceable,” he added.

Conservatives pushed back against the measure even prior to the contentious and controversial 2020 presidential election, releasing a memo detailing the left’s objectives in the proposal in 2019. The measure, they said:

Forces all states to allow all convicted felons to vote.

Requires all states to allow same-day voter registration, which leads to voter fraud.

Makes it difficult for a state to discover if a voter is also voting in another state.

Prevents states from limiting early voting.

Prevents states from limiting voting by mail.

Requires all states to provide free mail-in absentee ballots.

Criminalizes political speech that the government deems “discouraging” to voters who are statistically more likely to vote Democrat.

Takes redistricting away from elected leaders to give to left-leaning commissions.

House Democrats have also pointed to their intention of pursuing gun control measures, with House Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) referring to the current effort as merely a “first step.”

Far-left Democrats are also pursuing enacting a $15 minimum wage, as well as a series of immigration bills, which has put some moderate Democrats out of ease.

“You just can’t say, ‘Yeah, yeah, let everybody in’ — because then we’re affected down there at the border,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), who represents a border district, told Axios.

“Nancy Pelosi has driven House Democrats further off the deep end during the Biden Administration and continues to prioritize their socialist agenda over helping people in need,” National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Spokesman Mike Berg said in a statement.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview Tuesday that it is key for Republicans to continue to highlight the radical proposals Democrats chase and embrace ahead of the 2022 elections.

“We need to highlight the things that the socialist Democrats stand for. And I believe they’re repugnant to the vast majority of the American citizenry, and as such, 2022 ought to be a landslide year for Republicans in the House and in the Senate,” he predicted, expressing hope that the momentum would carry into 2024.

“We [Republicans] just need to let the Democrats do what they’re doing, publicize what they’re doing, fight it, and defeat it when we can, and make sure the public understands how egregious and how radical the socialist Democrat policies are,” he added.