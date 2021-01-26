Democrats’ For the People Act would render voter ID laws “unenforceable” across America if codified into law, explained Hans von Spakovsky, manager of the Heritage Foundation’s Election Law Reform Initiative and a senior legal fellow of the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, in an interview on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Von Spakovsky said, “Everyone needs to oppose the push in Congress to pass their first bill. It’s S.1 on the Senate side, H.R. 1 on the House side. … It’s an 800-page monstrosity that would lead to the federal takeover of the running of elections.”

“If this bill passes, it puts in all these terrible provisions,” von Spakovsky added. “It’s a federal micromanagement of the election process, and everything that folks on the left want to reduce the integrity [and] the security of the election process is in there.”

Von Spakovsky added, “If you’re a state like Alabama or Texas that has a voter ID law, you might as well forget it, because this federal law would override all state voter ID laws so they’re now unenforceable.”

Von Spakovsky highlighted how the For the People Act would increase the difficulty for states to compare voter rolls to prevent citizens from voting in multiple states.

“It makes it almost impossible for states to compare their statewide voter registration list with that of other states to try to find people who are registered and voting in more than one state. They make that as difficult as possible,” he said.

“States do such a poor job of maintaining the voter rolls,” added von Spakovsky. “One of the worst things is they’re not cooperating with other states to find the people, for example, who’ve lived in New York but have vacation homes down in Florida, and are voting in both places, which is highly illegal.”

“Why are they doing that?” von Spakovsky asked. “There’s only one reason, and that’s to make it easier to cheat.”

