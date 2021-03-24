Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) railed Wednesday against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) move to overturn the results of the Iowa Second Congressional District election in favor of Democrat Rita Hart.

“I’m sorry, I cannot support overturning an election, especially given everything that’s gone on and what we’ve been hearing from the Republican side of the aisle,” Slotkin, a swing district Democrat, said on the Skullduggery podcast.

“I mean, that’s their whole schtick. They attempted to delegitimize the results of the election and not certify those elections. … They tried to use violence to stop us from certifying an election,” she told Yahoo News. “I can’t turn around and vote to decertify something that’s been stamped and approved in Iowa.”

Iowa Democrat Rita Hart, who lost to Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) during the 2020 congressional election, is asking the House Administration Committee to seat her over Miller-Meeks. The Iowa conservative defeated Hart by six votes.

Slotkin has become the latest Democrat to voice concerns over Pelosi’s potential move to overturn a certified election.

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) said Monday, “This election result was certified by the State of Iowa, and Rep. Miller-Meeks was sworn in nearly three months ago… it’s time to move on.”

Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) said:

… as I have said before in connection with the 2020 presidential election, legislators should be heeding states’ certifications of their elections. Unless there is rampant error and substantial evidence thereof, I do not believe it is the role of House members to dictate the outcome of elections.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said, “I have deep reservations” about potentially overturning the election.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Mike Berg said in a statement Wednesday that Pelosi’s move to overturn the election continues to lose momentum.

“Speaker Pelosi and Rita Hart’s assault on Democracy is losing steam by the hour. It’s time for Rita Hart to do the right thing and concede,” Berg said.