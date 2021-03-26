Steve Daines: ‘Reckless Open Border Policies’ Led to Biden’s Border Crisis

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said in a statement on Friday that President Joe Biden’s “reckless open border policies” led to the “Biden Border Crisis.”

Daines served as part of a delegation of Senate Republicans who traveled to the southern border to see the migrant crisis unfold less than 100 days into Biden’s administration.

Daines detailed how porous the southern border has become under the 46th president. The Montana conservative noted that there are “illegal immigrants preparing to cross the border at the dead of night — not a thing to stop them.”

Illegal immigrants preparing to cross the border—not a thing stopping them. pic.twitter.com/FygmStgHv3 — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) March 26, 2021

Daines noted that, while the Biden administration stopped construction of the border patrol, they put down signs to direct illegal immigrants to sites to get processed.

Daines shared a video with “[s]igns directing illegal immigrants to processing points where they are processed and then released into the country sometimes without even a court date.” Daines continued, “@JoeBiden stopped construction of the wall and now relies on the honor system.”

Signs directing illegal immigrants to processing points where they are processed and then released into the country sometimes without even a court date. @JoeBiden stopped construction of the wall and now relies on the honor system. pic.twitter.com/R2XBuz7Bb9 — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) March 26, 2021

“Entire families with young children that @JoeBiden encouraged to make this dangerous journey,” Daines said.

Entire families with young children that @JoeBiden encouraged to make this dangerous journey. pic.twitter.com/s0YXH5O4nG — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) March 26, 2021

“Instead of building a wall and securing the border, on Day One, @JoeBiden began his reckless open border policies. Now we are left with the #BidenBorderCrisis,” Daines said.

He continued:

So, I’m literally five feet away from the Rio Grande [river], and we’re just on the U.S. side, we’ve been hearing coyotes [smugglers], these are Mexican cartels who are smuggling folks over here tonight. It’s about 12:30 A.M. Sadly; we’ve been chatting with our border patrol agencies, brave public servants who are protecting us. They told me that they stopped building the wall here, at President Biden’s direction.

“Absolutely a tragedy, this is an invasion going on right now in our southern border, a direct result of the Biden administration and the executive orders that the president executive on January 20th,” he said.

Instead of building a wall and securing the border, on Day One, @JoeBiden began his reckless open border policies. Now we are left with the #BidenBorderCrisis. pic.twitter.com/z0VT2VPr3X — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) March 26, 2021