Democrats are engaging in a “big lie” when it comes to election reform efforts across the country, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chairman, said in a message to Republicans this week.

The NRSC released a video on Sunday featuring the Florida senator targeting the big Democrat lies regarding election integrity efforts pursued by Republican state legislatures.

“As you know, the Democrats are right now attempting to ram through Congress a bill which will make it easier to commit voter fraud,” he said, referencing H.R. 1, or the “For the People Act,” which would nationalize U.S. elections.

H.R. 1 is “disguised as election reform but it’s really just a dishonest Democrat power grab,” Scott said, explaining that Republicans, at the end of the day, want “zero fraud” and “every eligible voter to have the opportunity to vote”:

Republicans actually believe your vote should not be diluted by voter fraud, but the Democrats want no restrictions on voter fraud. They want a system that makes it easy to commit fraud, and if you disagree with them, they accuse you of being against Civil Rights, suppressing votes and being racist. It’s an outrageous big lie yet many Republicans get intimidated by this cynical dishonest tactic. After all, who wants to be called a racist? You get banned from social media and even lose your job. Wanting zero fraud is not racist. The Democrats are committed to this big lie.

Scott presented polling results showing that 77 percent of Americans support requiring voter ID to vote, noting that a majority of Democrats agree.

“Another crazy feature of the Democrat bill: They want to use our tax dollars, our federal government’s money, to pay for their political campaigns, even to pay for attack ads,” he said, displaying a slide showing a majority opposing that idea as well.

“A clear majority of Americans think this is a terrible use of our money. It’s just a dumb idea which Americans reject,” he added.

The poll also showed two-thirds of Americans agreeing it is “time to consider election reforms that will protect the process and give us more confidence in the results.”

“But half of Democrats said no, they disagree. They don’t want to protect the process or give us more confidence in the results. An amazing number of Democrats are ok with voter fraud,” Scott added.

The Florida Senator said:

Americans don’t want dead people in the voter rolls. We don’t want tax dollars paying for political campaigns. We don’t want people voting without showing ID. We don’t want ballot harvesting. We don’t want unmonitored drop boxes, and we don’t want any voter fraud, but the Democrats– they do want all those things.

