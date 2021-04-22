The White House brought world leaders together for a video conference climate summit on Thursday, but the video feed suffered technical glitches as soon as Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden spoke.

A distracting audio echo started after Harris began speaking and ran through the first part of Biden’s remarks, continuing for about nine minutes in total before White House technicians were able to fix it.

As Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke, the echo was gone, but the audio was still out of sync with his lips.

Biden announced a new target for the United States to achieve a 50-52 percent reduction from 2005 levels in greenhouse gas pollution by 2030.

“The signs are unmistakable, the science is undeniable, and the cost of inaction keeps mounting,” he said. “The United States is not waiting, we are resolving to take action.”

Biden’s virtual climate summit included 40 world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.