Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Friday California will “end oil extraction as part of a nation-leading effort to achieve carbon neutrality.”

As a result, the statement said, the “Action will halt issuance of fracking permits by 2024.”

The Governor also requested the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to “analyze pathways to phase out oil extraction across the state by no later than 2045” in accordance with California’s “multi-year program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in California.”

Governor Newsom commented:

The climate crisis is real, and we continue to see the signs every day. As we move to swiftly decarbonize our transportation sector and create a healthier future for our children, I’ve made it clear I don’t see a role for fracking in that future and, similarly, believe that California needs to move beyond oil.

Breitbart News’s Joel B. Pollak wrote Friday the order bows “to pressure from environmental groups who are opposed to fossil fuel development.”

Fracking, however, “is a process in which fluid is injected deep into the rock formations to shake loose oil and gas from deposits that are typically harder to reach using traditional drilling,” Pollak continued. “It has helped the U.S. become the world’s top oil producer, and produce natural gas in abundance, providing a cleaner-burning fuel that has lowered American carbon emissions even as the economy has grown.”