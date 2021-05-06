13 Shot, 2 Fatally, Wednesday Alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Thirteen people were shot, two fatally, Wednesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first of the fatalities was discovered just after 6 a.m., when a 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was found lying in front of a house “in the 200 block of West 37th Street” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second fatality involved a drive-by shooting West Garfield Park around 7:40 p.m. A 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were on the sidewalk and someone from inside a passing vehicle opened fire, fatally wounding the 33-year-old.

Breitbart News noted that 45 people were shot over the weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, and five of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The Chicago Tribune points out some 1,042 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through May 3, 2021. Those shooting victim figures represent fatal and non-fatal victims combined.

As for homicides in specific, the Tribune explains there were 201 in Chicago January 1, 2021, through May 3, 2021.

