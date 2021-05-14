Colorado Lifts Mask Mandate, Ends Most Coronavirus Restrictions

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) announced Friday that the state will no longer require face masks, one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidelines on the issue for people who are fully vaccinated.

“If you’re vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,” said Polis, who did not wear a face mask as he stood behind the podium.

Polis also reiterated his support for the vaccine and suggested that those who have not received the shot do so, saying that masks are only 50 percent effective at stopping the spread of the coronavirus and that unvaccinated residents should continue using a mask.

COLORADO MASK UPDATE: Fully vaccinated Coloradans can now go mask free (unless the setting or business requires it) Today's update: https://t.co/lFeoMzF1Xf pic.twitter.com/qhGFD2bLSq — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 14, 2021

“The mask doesn’t make your case of coronavirus any better, but the vaccine does,” said Polis as he announced the state had administered more than five million vaccines.

Schools, daycares and other indoor businesses will be allowed to continue to require masks on their premises if they see fit, the governor said.

“I’m going to bring my mask with me in my pocket, and when asked, as a matter of respect, I’ll put it on,” Polis stated, also announcing that the last public health order limiting seating capacity for indoor events will expire on June 1.

Several counties, including Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, and Jefferson will shift to Level Clear this weekend and will do away with restrictions on capacity.

In addition to statewide restrictions concluding, Denver officials announced that capacity restrictions will conclude on Sunday and the city will follow the state’s recommendation on no longer needing masks.

“Let this serve as a strong incentive to get vaccinated,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock at a news conference. “This is happening because people got the shot.

