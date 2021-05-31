Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), a military veteran, provided a pointed Memorial Day message on Sunday, urging the American people to “reject the self-serving warmongers & media propagandists who are now preparing the American ppl for more wars.”

“On this Memorial Day weekend, as we reflect upon & honor those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, let us reject the self-serving warmongers & media propagandists who are now preparing the American ppl for more wars — from Asia/Pacific to Eastern Europe/Russia,” the former Democrat presidential candidate said:

On this Memorial Day weekend, as we reflect upon & honor those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, let us reject the self-serving warmongers & media propagandists who are now preparing the American ppl for more wars—from Asia/Pacific to Eastern Europe/Russia. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 30, 2021

Last year, Gabbard, who served in Iraq, “left the Hawaii Army National Guard for a new assignment with a California-based Army Reserve unit,” the Army Times reported:

Gabbard’s new part-time assignment as an Army Reserve civil affairs officer follows 17 years with the Hawaii National Guard, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday. The Hawaii National Guard confirmed Gabbard, who holds the rank of major, made the switch in June, but the transfer to an out-of-state unit was not formally announced, even to the state’s National Guard personnel. Gabbard’s new posting, the 351st Civil Affairs Command, is based in Mountain View, California, but has subordinate units in other Western states.

According to her website, while serving in a base in the Sunni Triangle “at the height of the war,” Gabbard “had the heart-wrenching daily responsibility of going through the list of every injury and casualty in the entire theatre of operations, looking to see if any soldiers in her unit were on the list, so she could ensure they received the care they needed and their families were notified.”

That “first-hand” experience of “the true cost of war” has driven her goal to “ensure that our country doesn’t continue repeating the mistakes of the past, sending our troops into war without a clear mission, strategy, or purpose.”

More recently, Gabbard, who struggled to gain traction during Democrat primary election, called for the end of “racialization” and “racialism” across the board.

“Please, please let us stop the racialization of everyone and everything — racialism,” Gabbard said.

“We are all children of God, and therefore family in the truest sense, no matter our race or ethnicity,” she continued. “This is aloha and this is what our country and the world need.”

“The mainstream, propaganda media and politicians — they want us to constantly focus on our skin color and the skin color of others because it helps them politically or financially,” the congresswoman added at the time.

Watch: