Nolte: Anthony Fauci Just Unraveled the Left’s ‘Settled Science’ Talking Point

Dr. Anthony Fauci has just undercut one of the left’s favorite talking points: all their nonsense about how conservatives should shut up about hoaxes like climate change because the “science is settled.”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the top federal bureaucrat guiding America’s response to the coronavirus epidemic, is in a lot of hot water over his emails.

Obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the emails appear to show that what Fauci said and believed in private was very different from what he said publicly, including while under oath before the United States Senate.

To explain away these contradictions, Fauci appeared on one of his sycophant’s cable news shows to argue that he was not saying one thing in private and another thing in public, but that his thinking evolved with the science and data.

Here’s the meat of his argument [emphasis added]:

[T]here is no doubt there are people out there, for one reason or another, resent me for what I did in the last administration, which was not anything that was anti-Trump at all. It was just trying to get the right information, to try and get the right data. What they didn’t seem to understand — I guess that it is understandable that they didn’t understand it— that science is a dynamic process. So something that you know in January—you make a recommendation or a comment about it. But as you get more and more information, the information leads you to change. Because that is what science is; it is a self-correcting process. So when you hear someone say something at one point, then two or three months later, if you stick with what you said at the original time when you had one-fifth the amount of data that you have now, I think that would be inappropriate. It is appropriate, although sometimes it is difficult for people to understand, how as you learn more and more, you have to continue to evolve with the data. That is what I was trying to do, is always tell the truth on the basis of what the data is. It was never deliberately something against the president.

But-but-but all we’ve been hearing for two decades is The science is settled! The science is settled! The science is settled, Christiantard, so hand over your air conditioner and freedom.

Now, I don’t know about Fauci’s motives. Maybe the data did evolve. Maybe he feels so trapped after getting caught, he’s willing to undermine a key left-wing talking to squirm his way out of it. I do know Fauci is an admitted liar, but I’ll let others decide on the issue of the emails.

Something else I know is this is the first time in decades a major establishment figure has finally spoken an obvious and outlawed truth, that the science is never settled, that it is a “self-correcting” and “dynamic process.”

The most anti-science phrase you’ll ever hear is “the science is settled.” When someone claims “the science is settled,” all they are really saying is Shut up, I don’t want to discuss this. Give me what I want.

This is especially true with global cooling, or global warming, or climate change, whatever they’re calling it today. Despite the fact that climate alarmists are 0-44 with their doomsday predictions, including predictions directly related to the claim that our planet is warming unnaturally, we’re still told to shut up because the science is settled.

Remember when we were told to shut up because the science was settled on the lab leak theory, and then it wasn’t?

Remember when we were told the science was settled on the necessity of mandatory lockdowns and masks, and then wide open Florida and Texas said otherwise?

One thing Fauci did lie about during his Wednesday media appearance was that Trump supporters don’t “understand … science is a dynamic process.”

Actually, we’re the only ones who do. We’re not the ones constantly squawking about “settled science.” The only people doing that are Fauci’s worshippers in the press and politics.

