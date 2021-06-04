Joe Biden: ‘I’m Very Confident in Dr. Fauci’

President Joe Biden said Friday he supported Dr. Anthony Fauci, despite a growing number of Republicans calling for his resignation.

The President responded to shouted questions from reporters regarding Fauci after delivering a speech about the disappointing jobs report in May.

“Yes, I am very confident in Dr. Fauci,” Biden said, returning to the podium to make a statement of support.

Fauci continues facing questions about his early understanding of the coronavirus pandemic after thousands of his emails were released this week under the Freedom of Information Act.

Sen. Josh Hawley on Friday joined calls from other Republicans demanding Fauci resign.

“The time has come for Fauci to resign and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of COVID-19 – and into any and all efforts to prevent a full accounting,” he wrote on social media.

Anthony Fauci’s recently released emails and investigative reporting about #COVID19 origins are shocking. The time has come for Fauci to resign and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of #COVID19 – and into any and all efforts to prevent a full accounting — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 4, 2021

The White House on Thursday refused to comment on Fauci’s emails.

“It’s obviously not advantageous for me to re-litigate the substance of emails from 17 months ago,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily press briefing.