55 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifty-five people were shot, five fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported over 40 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone in the Windy City. Five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

On Monday morning ABC 7 noted the total number of shooting victims for the weekend reached 55.

One of the shooting victims was an 11-year-old girl who was shot in the back Sunday night around 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the West Pullman neighborhood, and the gunman who shot the girl was riding in a passing vehicle when he opened fire.

The Chicago Tribune points out 1,418 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through June 3, 2021; that figure includes all shooting victims, fatal and non-fatal.

In a separate table, the Tribune focuses on homicide and observes 266 people were killed January 1, 2021, through June 2, 2021. That is 13 more than were killed during the same time-frame in 2020.

