The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) slammed Democrat Vicente Gonzalez (TX) in a new ad for supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s poor handling of the border crisis.

Gonzalez, who represents one of the border communities affected by the ongoing surge at the border, believes Harris has “a very good plan” to fix the ongoing problems at the border, which the ad points out.

The ad highlights, “in the last six months more than 250 stash houses have been busted in the Rio Grande Valley alone, and Border Patrol agents have encountered 70 groups of 100 people or more.”

Then the ad shows a recent interview of Harris with NBC’s Lester Holt, where she was asked about her plans to visit the southern border. Harris had answered that she would come at some point but that she “also hasn’t been to Europe” and “didn’t understand the point” Holt was trying to make about her not visiting the border.