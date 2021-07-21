A Trafalgar Group survey published Wednesday found 51.8 percent of American voters said parents who oppose the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools should take action.

51.8% of Americans believe parents, who oppose critical race theory, should remove their children or take over school boards if #CRT comes to their schools – according to @trafalgar_group & @COSProject #Poll of likely ‘22 voters conducted 7/12-13 Report: https://t.co/1ijT23IfVB pic.twitter.com/yAkMif6k1w — The Trafalgar Group (@trafalgar_group) July 21, 2021

The survey, conducted in partnership with Convention of States Action, found 27.7 percent of voters said parents opposed to CRT should remove their children from public school if the Marxist, race-based ideology is introduced in the curriculum, while 24.1 percent said parents should run their own candidates and work to take control of local school boards.

Among the voters surveyed, 29.1 percent said parents opposed to the teaching of CRT in schools should teach their own views at home without interfering at school, and 19.1 percent had no opinion regarding the response of parents.

“Poll after poll shows that parents are exceptionally angry at schools teaching state sponsored racism disguised as ‘Critical Race Theory,’ so we wanted to discover what parents believe should be done,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action.

With political affiliation as a factor, the poll showed Republican voters are most likely to act against the teaching of CRT in their children’s schools.

Among Republican respondents, 38.1 percent said parents should remove their children from schools, compared to 20.9 percent of Democrats and 22.9 percent of independents.

Additionally, 33.2 percent of Republican voters said parents opposed to CRT should run their own candidates and work to take control of school boards, in contrast to 17.6 percent of Democrats and 20.8 percent of independents.

Only 12.9 percent of Republican voters said parents should simply teach their own views at home without interfering at school, while 39.9 percent of Democrats and 36.2 percent of independents said the same.

Among Republicans, 15.9 percent said they have no opinion on the issue, compared to 21.6 percent of Democrats and 20.1 percent of independents.

“A majority feel so strongly about this issue, they either advocate taking over the local school board and reversing this trend, or pulling their kids out of school altogether in favor of private, religious, or homeschool,” Meckler said, commenting further on the survey’s results. “Republicans are even more intense about taking action, and clearly are not going to sit on the sidelines this fall.”

The survey of 1,091 likely 2022 general election voters was conducted July 12-13. The margin of error is 2.97 percent, with a confidence level of 95 percent.

RealClear Politics has praised Trafalgar for its accurate polling.