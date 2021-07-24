Mo Brooks: Government Should ‘Respect the Judgment’ of Citizens’ Decisions on Vaccinations

DOTHAN, Alabama — Earlier this week, Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) made national headlines when she told the media during a press gaggle the “unvaccinated” were letting the public down and to blame for the spike in COVID-19 cases in her state.

Alabama is among the states with the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

“Let’s be crystal clear about this issue,” Ivey said. “The new cases of COVID are because of unvaccinated folks. Almost 100% of the new hospitalizations are with unvaccinated folks. And the deaths are certainly occurring with the unvaccinated folks.”

Ivey’s fellow Alabamian Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in 2022, said it was the role of the government to provide “the best education” that would allow citizens to make choices about their vaccination status.

During a campaign stop in the Wiregrass region of Alabama at a fundraising event for the Alabama Federation of Republican Women, Brooks told Breitbart News the government should “respect the judgment” of the decision made by citizens on vaccinations.

“The role of the government in this kind of circumstance is very simple: Provide the best education you can so that citizens can make an informed decision and respect the judgment of the decision that is made by the citizens, who after all, are in charge of our state.”

