Florida Democrats Struggle with Cuba Messaging, Republicans Succeed

Florida Democrats have struggled to find the right messages for Cubans, now resorting to President Joe Biden’s Cuba stance as Florida Republicans excel by showing the urgency and importance of the protests.

Since the beginning of the demonstrations in Cuba and across the United States, Floridians such as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) held a live town hall in Miami, with Fox News’s Sean Hannity last Wednesday, showing their strong approach to support Cubans. But, Florida Democrats are looking to stand behind the president.

The Florida House Republicans have been running online public service announcements that show why it is important to support the Cuban people while also hitting Cuba’s leaders for the lack of essentials while adding that the Biden administration needs to “listen to the Cuban community.”

Part of the onslaught of announcements from the Florida House Majority Twitter, one read, “I challenge the Biden administration to listen to the Cuban community that want the same freedom we too often take for granted” from state House Rep. Alex Andrade (R). Another one from state House Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin (R) said, “For decades the Cuban people have lived in darkness. Now they have an opportunity to come into the light of democracy. We must help them.”

However, Democrats launched an online ad campaign over the weekend meant to highlight Biden’s response to Cuba. The ad campaign will cost them “five figures” to reach “nearly one million Floridians in the Tampa Bay, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County regions,” according to a spokesperson from the Democratic National Committee.

The Democrats’ ads come as the party struggles to find a message on Cuba. As the Maimi Herald reported, some far-left members of the party “called for an end to the American embargo against the island nation, arguing it has worsened conditions for Cubans while doing little to chip away at the government’s power.” There are more Democrats who are backing Biden’s stance with “doubling down on economic penalties against the regime.”

The Herald reported on the ads that will be running on social media platforms, saying: