A Wednesday poll reveals a plurality of independents disapprove of President Joe Biden’s response to the Chinese coronavirus, according to Morning Consult.

Forty-five percent of independents disapprove of Biden’s coronavirus performance, his strongest core issue, historically. Forty-four percent of independents supported the president’s response.

Overall, approval of Biden’s “handling of the coronavirus fell for the second consecutive week to a record-low plus-11, with 52 percent of registered voters approving of his performance in containing the spread of the virus and 41 percent disapproving.”

Along with Biden’s dropping approval rating on his strongest core issue, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “fell to an all-time low in voter net approval for its handling in containing the spread of the coronavirus at plus-26 (59 percent approve, 33 percent disapprove).”

On Tuesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Director blamed unvaccinated individuals, not the CDC, for reinstating mask guidance.

The reversed mask guidance “could have been avoided” if more Americans had become vaccinated, she claimed.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the recommendations were due to the “transmissibility of the virus” when reporters questioned her on Tuesday as to why vaccinated individuals must wear face coverings.