New York Voters Pound Andrew Cuomo After Damning Report

New York voters pounded Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after a Tuesday investigative report revealed the Governor sexually harassed multiple women.

“I’ve had enough. I want him out of there,” an Albany resident Lee Fitzgerald told the New York Times.

A small business owner Rob Lombardi told the Times he would have voted for the Governor in the upcoming election but has since changed his mind. “How could I?” he asked. “I’ve got a daughter.”

A resident on the outskirts of Buffalo Alanya Zuniga stated to the New York City paper that she was disappointed in Cuomo and tried to give him the benefit of the doubt.

“I am very disappointed. I was really trying not to prejudge the situation. I really tried to wait and see what happened,” she explained, “because I do feel like he has done so much for New York State in terms of Covid. I was willing to give him more of the benefit of the doubt than I normally would with a public figure called out on his or her behavior.”

Another New York State resident Frank Byrne said for Cuomo, “it’s just ego and power.”

A Marist poll from Tuesday, conducted shortly after New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) report corroborated allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo, confirmed how many New York voters feel about the claims against Cuomo.

Sixty-three percent of registered voters say the Governor must step down immediately, with only 52 percent of Democrats supporting the resignation. Seventy-seven percent of Republicans believe the Governor should step down.

If Cuomo does not resign, 59 percent believe the state legislature should impeach Cuomo, which includes only 48 percent of Democrats and 80 percent of Republicans.

Cuomo fought the release Tuesday of an investigative report alleging sexual harassment by publishing photos of him hugging politicians and politicians hugging people.

The photos were published in Cuomo’s 85 page written response to the investigative report in which former President Obama is photographed hugging failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Gov. Cuomo has released an 85-page written response to the independent investigation, but it's only 26 pages of text. Most of the rest is dozens of photos of him hugging people and other politicians hugging people: https://t.co/qjNW1idpOY pic.twitter.com/AmyfNpKzXG — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) August 3, 2021

Other photographs in the report show Cuomo kissing Al Gore, daughter Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, his father, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R).

A response report by Cuomo's attorney, posted to the governor's website, includes as "exhibits" 8 pages of photos of the governor embracing people, followed by 15 pages of photos of other politicians — such as Biden, Harris, Obama and Mario Cuomo — doing the same. pic.twitter.com/bqF0Y2dURz — Graham Kates (@GrahamKates) August 3, 2021

Governor Cuomo objected to the findings of the independent investigative report by James Tuesday, “The facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” he said.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he stated. “That is just not who I am or who I have ever been.”