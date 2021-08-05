Conservatives React to ‘Hypocrite, Elitist’ Cori Bush Remarks: ‘Entitled Leftist Version of Utopia’

After Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) defended spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on private security while calling to defund the police, conservatives expressed their shock over the far-left congresswoman’s comments, with many labeling her a “hypocrite” and “elitist” for ensuring her own security while spearheading the campaign to deprive the same for others.

The blowback came after Bush responded to criticism for pushing to defund police while spending money on private security, during an interview with CBS on Wednesday. 

“You want to see me die?” she asked her critics, “because that could be the alternative.” 

Bush also said she would ensure she had security “because I know I have had attempts on my life, and I have too much work to do,” and even if she had spent $200,000 on personal security, “I get to be here to do the work.”

“So, suck it up, and defunding the police has to happen,” she added.

“Police for me, but none for thee! Dems hypocrisy knows no bounds,” wrote Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

“Defund the police cheerleader Cori Bush wants protection for elites, but not for all,” wrote Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

“Democrats don’t care about your safety,” wrote Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL). “They only care about theirs.”

“Welcome to the entitled leftist version of utopia,” wrote Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY). 

“Cori Bush may just have dethroned AOC as the most ridiculous & hypocritical member of The Squad – and in her first year,” wrote Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

“That takes some skill,” she added.

@CoriBush you are a hypocrite and an elitist,” wrote Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“You don’t care about the people, you only care about you,” she added, referring to Bush as “the BLM domestic terrorist Congresswoman” representing “the lawless rioters who devastated American cities in 2020.”

“An utter disgrace to Congress and America,” wrote Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson (R-TX).

“If police are so EVIL and RACIST like @CoriBush would have you think, why is she DEMANDING extra police protection?” he asked. 

“Dems do this all the time and it makes me SICK! They’ll bash cops any chance they get, yet they’re SILENT about the protection police provide them. QUIT LYING CORI!” he added.

“Politicians like Cori Bush surround themselves with personal body guards & then fight to take away the law enforcement officers that patrol your streets,” wrote Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS).

“This is the new Democratic Party, & it only wants to force its radical policies on everyone but themselves,” he added.

“This is NOT your parents’ Democrat party!” wrote former congressman, Lou Barletta. “Today’s Democrat party is the party of radical, unhinged extremists like @CoriBush and @AOC.”

“Justifying spending 200k on personal security while simultaneously calling to defund the police is downright absurd!” he added.

“Watch as @CoriBush flaunts her own security while simultaneously demanding Americans lose theirs,” wrote Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-MS).

“It sounds like this socialist ‘squad’ member believes her life is more valuable than those of everyday Americans,” he added.

@RepCori Bush says she’s important enough to have her own private security, but the police that protect the rest of America need to be defunded…,” wrote Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA).

“The arrogance is outmatched only by the insanity,” he added.

“The hypocrisy is astounding,” wrote Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. 

@CoriBush needs a dose of reality. We need to support our police who work tirelessly to protect Americans and Hoosiers day in and day out. We, as Americans, already have security – they’re called police officers!” he added.

“Why doesn’t @CoriBush just hire a social worker?” quipped the Act for America advocacy group.

Hahahaha. Rep. Cori Bush will have security, but the plebs that vote for her won’t,” wrote British conservative political commentator and activist Darren Grimes. “Extraordinary.”

“Hypocrite thy name is Rep @CoriBush of #StLouis,” wrote media personality Geraldo Rivera.

“The violence-plagued city is America’s murder capital, yet Bush & new #MayorTishauraJones support recent $4 million cut from police budget & elimination of 98 police positions. Ironically, Bush spent $70 grand on personal security,” he added.

“Cori Bush – I’m important so I get to have security that I can afford because my life is important,” mocked writer Carmine Sabia.

“But defund the police because you are not as important as me,” he added.

“Intellectual giant @CoriBush defends her outrageous private security expenditure whilst defending the Defund the Police movement as follows: I’m an important and busy person. I need to be protected. All you rubes are unimportant so suck it up if your children are shot. Whiners!” wrote professor and author Gad Saad.

“Move over AOC… Cori Bush is going to be in every Republican ad in the country,” wrote author Ryan James Girdusky.

“I really didn’t think someone could be worse than the original ‘Squad’ esp. Omar, but @CoriBush has raised the bar,” wrote Jeremy Carl, Senior Fellow at the Claremont Institute.

“How can you expect to fund private security for yourself but want to defund the police for your constituents and expect to be taken seriously as a Member of Congress?” asked Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“Cori Bush is a dangerous embarrassment to America,” he added.

“Cori Bush says her safety matters more than your safety. She’s ok if you suffer from her fringe policies so long as she’s okay,” wrote radio host Jason Rantz.

“And yes @CoriBush is a Democrat pushing to defund the police. It’s not Republicans pressing this ghoulish position,” he added.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) dubbed Bush and fellow “squad” members as “the heart of the Democratic party,” while mocking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for embracing them.

Many have attributed the recent spike in violent crime to Democrats’ anti-police rhetoric and policies.

A report by Forbes last month showed numerous Democrat mayors around the country hired private security after their cities cut or “proposed cutting” police budgets.

According to the report, “25 major U.S. cities across the country” took up the “defund the police” cause, and mayors in 20 of those cities “enjoy the personal protection of a dedicated police security detail.”

In response to Bush’s remarks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki conceded it was “ok” that “some in the Democratic Party, including Congresswoman Bush” support the defunding of police.

Far-left Democrats continue to push to defund the police as the national party tries to move away from the rhetoric as the 2022 midterms are within sight.

In an interview during his 2020 campaign, President Joe Biden agreed to the idea of redirecting funding from the police.

“Yes, absolutely,” Biden replied when asked by a far-left activist about “redirect[ing] some of the funding” for police to other causes.

Despite placating the left in the Democratic 2020 presidential primary, Biden has expressed grave concerns that the “defund the police” message has cost the Democrats politically.

Biden warned black activists in December 2020 that Republicans “beat the living hell out of us across the country” with the message about defunding the police.

In July, Biden said Republicans were lying by trying to paint him and the Democrats as anti-police.

“They’re lying,” he said, during a CNN town hall with anchor Don Lemon, arguing he “never, never” called for defunding the police.

