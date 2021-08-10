Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) flipped his position on Tuesday to a “no” vote on the so-called infrastructure deal, following Sen. Todd Young (R-IN).

“GOP Sen. Jerry Moran, who is up for reelection and initially endorsed the bipartisan infrastructure framework, just announced his opposition to the final bill and said he plans to vote against it,” a CNN reporter first reported:

Moran’s defection from the RINO Republicans supporting the bill comes after Young signaled he will vote against the deal. Like Moran, Young voted to move the deal forward with an initial procedural vote.

Senate Republicans who still appear to support President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan are Sens. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Richard Burr (R-NC), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Jim Risch (R-ID), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), John Hoeven (R-ND), Susan Collins (R-ME), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who wanted to fast-track the Senate floor proceedings to quickly pass the bill on Saturday, failed to do so amid opposition from Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who was unwilling to consent to the bill’s advancement because of the Congressional Budget Office’s dismal score of the mammoth 2,702-page legislation.

Former President Donald Trump praised Hagerty for being true to “AMERICA FIRST,” slamming the bill as a “gift to the Democrat Party, compliments of Mitch McConnell.”