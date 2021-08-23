President Joe Biden botched a teleprompter speech on Monday, mistakenly urging Americans to visit the wrong website to set up a coronavirus vaccine appointment.

“Please get vaccinated now,” Biden said. “If you go to vaccines dot com. Vaccines dot com or text your zip code to 438829 you can find a number of vaccine sites near you.”

The president was supposed to send Americans to vaccines.gov, the government website used to help coordinate vaccination appointments. Vaccines.com is an informational website run by a private company.

Biden made the mistake, even though promotional material all around him read vaccine.gov.

He did not correct himself during his roughly 11-minute speech and left the room without taking questions.