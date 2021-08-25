Taliban terrorists will allow Afghans with proper legal papers to travel after the August 31 deadline for troops to evacuate the remaining Americans and Afghan allies, according to Potzel Markus, the German Envoy to Afghanistan.

The envoy said he spoke with the deputy director of the Taliban’s political office, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, in Doha on Tuesday.

Stanikzai apparently said that any Afghans with the legal documents would be allowed to travel on commercial flights beyond the August 31 deadline set for finishing the evacuations from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

“Director Stanekzai assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after 31 August,” Markus tweeted.

“We talked about the urgent need for a functioning airport in Kabul as a prerequisite for diplomatic & NGO presence in AFG,” he added.

However, Breitbart News reported that the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that they would not allow any Afghan nationals to enter the airport where the evacuations are taking place, claiming that the terrorist organization needs their talent.

“We ask the Americans: Don’t encourage Afghans to leave. We need their talent,” he said. “The crowd gathered at the airport can go home. The Taliban guarantees their security.”

The spokesman also disputed the reports that the Taliban terrorists are going house to house to hunt down names on a “kill list” of “collaborators.”

He said, “There is no list; we are not following anybody” adding there has been “no incident of torture or killing has been reported to authorities” since the Taliban took over.

U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet reportedly mentioned Tuesday she received reports that the Taliban have violated credible human rights.

