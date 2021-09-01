President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday promising to focus on Ukraine developing more green energy — even as Ukraine is deeply concerned about Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe.

Zelensky told Biden the political and energy security issues related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany was a big concern for Ukraine.

The pipeline allows Russia to double its natural gas exports to Europe while bypassing Ukraine.

But Biden told Zelensky he wanted to create “a new energy and climate dialogue to help Ukraine diversify its energy supplies while supporting our climate goals relating to global warming.”

Although former President Donald Trump repeatedly and vocally condemned the pipeline, Biden has appeared more flexible about allowing the pipeline project to finish, as it remains a priority for German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

That has deeply upset the Ukrainians, who view the project as a politically dangerous threat.

“We view this project exclusively through the prism of security and consider it a dangerous geopolitical weapon of the Kremlin,” Zelensky said last week after a meeting with Merkel.

During the meeting at the White House, Biden did signal support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, vowing to complete working on a $60 million security aid package to the country for it’s defense.

According to a White House official speaking to reporters prior to the visit, the package will include “additional Javelin anti-armor systems” and other aid.

“The United States remains firmly committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression,” Biden said during the meeting.