Larry Elder Supports Banning Critical Race Theory in Schools

Larry Elder, the top Republican candidate running against California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in the state’s recall, expressed support for banning critical race theory in schools.

“My preference is for local school boards to decide what the curriculum is, but I think this is so bad and so insulting that I would look into some legislation like that,” Elder said in a Wednesday interview with Fox News.

Parents should have “an option where they can send their kids to a school that teaches this kind of nonsense and give them an option to put their kid in another school that doesn’t teach that. That’s my preference,” he added.

According to California School Board Association guidelines, critical race theory is the “practice of interrogating race and racism in society and the ways in which it impacts people. It emphasizes race as a social construct with social significance and acknowledges that racism is embedded within systems and institutions that replicate racial inequality — codified in law, embedded in structures, and woven into public policy.”

Elder, an African-American, rejects the state’s characterization, saying: “I submit to you that systemic racism is not the problem and critical race theory and reparations are not the answer.”

Elder’s comments come after a slim majority of Californians said they do not believe Newsom should be removed from the office of governor, a recent Trafalgar Group poll found.

The survey, conducted August 26-29, 2021 with 1,088 likely ballot casters, asked, “Do you support removing Gavin Newsom from the office of Governor?

Fifty-two percent stated, “no, keep him,” while 44.4 percent said they supported removing him from office and nearly four percent said they remain undecided.

The state’s recall election is scheduled to occur Tuesday, September 14.