New York Times Has Not Updated Biden’s Dismal Poll Numbers in Months

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Driving Park Community Center in Columbus, Ohio on March 10, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Katherine Hamilton

The New York Times has not updated its official presidential approval rating page since May, Fox News reported Wednesday.

The Media Research Center first drew attention to the publication’s shortcoming last week, noting that the “live” page titled “President Biden’s Approval Rating and the Latest Poll Numbers: Updates” has not been refreshed since May 10, 2021.

The stale story still has an Associated Press/NORC poll showing Biden’s approval rating at 63 percent — though his most recent numbers are not nearly as charitable, to say the least.

Following Biden’s failed withdrawal from Afghanistan, compounded with rising crime, surrender to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, inflation, and the ongoing border crisis, RealClearPolitics has the president at an average 45.3 percent approval, “a nearly 18-point drop from the last poll the Times last highlighted.”

“The president saw his disapproval surpassing his approval numbers average for the first time on August 20,” according to the report.

Some recent polls have projected an even steeper decline from grace. According to Wednesday’s Economist/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating has collapsed to 39 percent — the lowest point of his presidency.

“Before the complete stalemate, the Times would regularly update its page with eight posts in March and six in April,” the report states. “The polls cited went beyond Biden’s approval rating, invoking support for voting rights, the COVID vaccine and whether or not then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign amid his scandals.”

The publication has also begun to phase out its reporting of Biden’s disastrous handling of Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. servicemembers:

A flag-draped transfer case with the remains of a fallen service member are placed inside a transfer vehicle as US President Joe Biden attends the dignified transfer of the remains of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, August, 29, 2021, one of the 13 members of the US military killed in Afghanistan last week. - President Joe Biden prepared Sunday at a US military base to receive the remains of the 13 American service members killed in an attack in Kabul, a solemn ritual that comes amid fierce criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis. Biden and his wife, Jill, both wearing black and with black face masks, first met far from the cameras with relatives of the dead in a special family center at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.The base, on the US East Coast about two hours from Washington, is synonymous with the painful return of service members who have fallen in combat. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

 Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“Last Friday, Afghanistan went virtually missing from the Times’ front page with stories about the Texas abortion law and the Hurricane Ida devastation, squeezing in teases for two stories about the Taliban at the bottom, 51 words total,” Fox News reported.

The Times reportedly did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment.

