Poll: Majority of Americans ‘Angry’ with How Things Are Going

A majority of Americans are “angry” with how things are going in the country, a CNN survey released Friday found.

The survey, taken August 3 to September 7, 2021, asked respondents to gauge how they feel about “the way things are going in the country today.”

About three-quarters of Americans, 74 percent, indicated anger. Of those, 48 percent said they are “somewhat” angry, and 26 percent are “very” angry. Just over a quarter, 26 percent, said they are not angry.

Additionally, 69 percent said things in the country are going “pretty/very badly” under President Joe Biden’s leadership, while 31 percent said “very/fairly well.” Of those, two percent said things are going “very well.”

As Breitbart News detailed:

Regarding specific issues from this year to last year, the numbers do not improve for Biden. For instance, 77 percent are worried about the economy in 2021, while 58 percent were worried about it in 2020. Similar numbers exist for crime, as 57 percent in 2021 are worried about crime, while 37 percent were worried about crime in 2020. Related to the coronavirus, concern over the pandemic has risen since Trump was president. Today, 70 percent are worried about the virus, compared to 60 percent in 2020.

The survey, taken among 2,119 respondents, has a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent.

It comes on the heels of Biden’s Thursday address, in which he berated unvaccinated Americans and announced plans to issue sweeping vaccine requirements, even in the private sector.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice,” Biden asserted.

“My job as president is to protect all Americans,” he continued, announcing that the Department of Labor is “developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employ over 80 million workers to ensure their work forces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week,” triggering backlash and vows to fight the overreach.

“.@JoeBiden does not have the legal authority to force vaccines on millions of Americans,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody warned on Friday.

“His proposal is outrageous and unlawful. I will be closely watching these developments and taking any and all action within the authority of my office to stop this unprecedented power grab,” she added: