Hundreds of protesters showed up to demonstrate against President Joe Biden as he arrived in Boise, Idaho, on Monday.

The president visited the National Interagency Fire Center to highlight the dangers of wildfires in the West.

Protesters gathered along the streets with anti-Biden signs and flags, according to video streamed on Facebook by Boise media station KVAL News.

President Biden visits Boise, Idaho. People gather outside the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise – the nation's headquarters for wildland firefighting – ahead of President Joe Biden's visit.

Many of the protesters walked along the streets flying “Fuck Joe Biden,” flags. Others were wearing MAGA hats and flags signaling support for former President Donald Trump.

Many homemade signs were sharply critical of Biden’s vaccine mandate and pursuing more gun control policies.

Other signs criticized Biden for “blood on your hands,” blaming him for the 13 slain American troops in Afghanistan.

Some of the signs spotted on the ground read:

“Traitor Joe”

“Biden is a puppet”

“My Body My Choice”

“Joe, We the People Hate You”

“Dementia Joe Has Got to Go”

“We Will Not Comply”

“China Joe Must Go”

“Biden Sucks”

“Biden Coward in Chief”

“U Killed My Brothers”

“Consent Not Coercion.”

“Moms Against Biden”

“Go Home Traitor”

“Idaho Hates CCP Biden”

“Biden for Prison”

“Mandate Medical Freedom”

Other local reporters share videos of the protesters on social media.

The crowd had moved closer to the NIFC gates.

CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond also shared video and images of the protesters on social media.

Hundreds of anti-Biden protesters gather in Boise, Idaho outside the National Interagency Fire Center where Biden is scheduled to visit today.

Hundreds of anti-Biden protesters gather in Boise, Idaho outside the National Interagency Fire Center where Biden is scheduled to visit today. Lots of pro-Trump & anti-vaccine signs as well as some open-carry firearm displays

Boise Police had to clear the road of protesters so that vehicles could pass through the streets.