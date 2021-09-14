***Live Updates*** California Governor Recall Election Results

California voters will decide whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) from office in a September 14th, 2021, recall election. Polls in the Golden State are scheduled to close at 8:00 p.m. PST (11:00 p.m. EST) Tuesday evening. The first of three vote result waves will be released immediately after polls close, comprised of mail-in ballots already delivered and counted. Click here for additional information regarding how subsequent results will be publicly released. Larry Elder, longtime conservative radio host and lawyer, is Newsom’s leading Republican opponent, according to polls.

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times in eastern.**

9:46 P.M. — Larry Elder appears on Fox News’ Hannity, says long lines at the polls are a good sign for his campaign. 

9:34 P.M. — Republican candidate John Cox says the top three issues facing the state are: homelessness, housing, and wildfires. 

9:18 P.M. — California State Sen. Steve Glazer announces that tomorrow he will propose changes to future state recall elections. 

9:01 P.M. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says Newsom has done a “good” job as governor despite his poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s recall effort was fuelled by fury over the economy and climate change. 

9:00 P.M. — Palo Alto’s Cubberley Community Center is packed with so many voters that it called in four more poll workers.

“We’ve been working our butts off,” said Peggy Keep, a poll worker, sinking into a red-and-gray lawn chair to eat her first meal of the day at 3:30 p.m.

8:45 P.M. — While polls have yet to close, 43 percent of California’s electorate is said to have already voted in the recall election, according to the New York Times

