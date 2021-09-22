Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview Wednesday that President Joe Biden threw out the “welcome mat” for illegal migrants, which led to the border crisis unfolding nine months into his administration.

Blackburn spoke to Breitbart News as the crisis continues unabated by Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris.

Breitbart News’s Neil Munro reported that another 20,000-plus Haitians might try to migrate to Texas in the coming weeks. The Del Rio, Texas, border region experienced a migrant surge of Haitians recently. Further, media outlets report that despite promises from the Biden administration to deport these migrants, the administration is releasing them into the American interior.

Blackburn principally blamed Biden for welcoming the illegal migrants, saying Biden threw out the “welcome mat” for them to come into the United States. She noted the Biden administration had shown a lack of willingness to address the migration crisis.

Blackburn said that Trump’s use of Title 42 and Remain in Mexico policies helped keep the crisis at bay.

She said, “These are things that help to keep the border under control, building a border wall, having those construction workers down on the border, is that closed off some of these routes that the drug traffickers were taking. And bear in mind, the cartels are the ones who are benefiting from this Biden border policy because they’re running drugs, and they are trafficking human beings across that border at a very rapid pace. They love the Biden policies. It’s good for their business.”

The Tennessee conservative said that Biden’s polling numbers are “terrible” because Americans enjoyed former President Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

She explained, “They want to see their country protected and preserved, and they want to preserve their freedom. They are watching an administration where our current president goes to the UN and spouts internationalist things and policies. That is not what the American people want to see. They’re frustrated with inflation. They’re frustrated with the price of groceries, with the increase in the price at the pump, and they want to protect our country. They want to get the rate of inflation down. They’re frustrated with how we came out of Afghanistan. They want to work with our men and women in the military to be recognized and celebrated. And that is not what this president or his administration are doing.”

