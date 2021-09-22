More than 20,000 Haitians now living in South America may try to copy the Texas migration success of their fellow nationals, according to NBC News.

NBC reported September 20:

U.S. officials are tracking large groups of Haitians in Latin America, including more than 20,000 in Colombia, who like the thousands now massed on the Texas border may soon try to reach the U.S., according to an internal document obtained by NBC News. […] In addition to the 20,000 Haitians gathered in northern Colombia, DHS is also monitoring groups of about 1,500 in Panama and 3,000 in Peru, the document said. A senior DHS official said it remains to be seen when and whether those migrants will come to the U.S., but they have begun “staging” in the various countries, potentially signaling they are planning to travel in large numbers.

Multiple media reports say President Joe Biden’s deputies are allowing thousands of the Haitian migrants at the Del Rio landing site to move into the United States — if they bring children with them.

Adults without children are reportedly being sent home to Haiti, even if they were living in South America before they reached the U.S. border.

Randy Clark

Biden’s quiet welcome for migrants with children will encourage more migrants with children, said Mark Krikorian, the director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

The Haitians “aren’t idiots … they’re rational actors,” said Krikorian, the director of the Center for Immigration Studies. He continued:

They’re people who have a good sense of what they want and what the odds are … [So] if anyone who brings a child with him is exempted from the [deportation] rules, then sending back the single adults only [to Haiti] … is saying [to Haitians] “Always make damn sure you have a kid with you, and then we’ll let you go into the U.S.”

For years, Democrat appointees and judges have offered a quiet welcome for migrants with children while loudly announcing the deportation of single adult migrants.

In 2021, for example, President Joe Biden’s official have admitted 305,000 migrants and children, but just 148,000 single adults, according to federal data.

The official data, however, ignores officials’ policy of turning a blind eye to the northward flow of migrants who sneak across the border. The flow of so-called “got-aways” is at least 350,000 — few of whom will ever be arrested and deported.

Many Haitian migrants have to trek through the Darien Gap in Panama’s southern jungles. But many are killed or raped by bandits as they are trek northwards the hope of getting the green cards dangled by American progressives.

The Wall Street Journal reported September 6:

The humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders, which provides medical care to migrants in the hamlet of Bajo Chiquito, on the northern edge of the Darién [in Panama], says it has documented 180 cases of rape since starting operations here in May. Panamanian lawmakers who have received similar reports say they are alarmed by what they say appears to be a pattern of sexual violence against women who are en route to the U.S.-Mexico border. “What surprises us is the systematic nature of this modus operandi,” said Owen Breuil, Panama coordinator for Doctors Without Borders. Mr. Breuil said his organization doesn’t know who the perpetrators were. In 70% of the cases, he said the victims, who include children, reported being attacked within Panamanian territory. […] Doctors Without Borders medical personnel have reported the attacks to Panamanian authorities. The group believes the true number of victims is likely far higher since many migrants don’t report the attacks for fear of retribution or because they don’t want to slow their journey.

“It’s the cruelty of progressive compassion,” said Krikorian. “Some people have to be sacrificed for the broader goal … [of] maximizing the number of people who can get into the country,” he said.