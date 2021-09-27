Former President Donald Trump on Monday slammed establishment Republicans for aiding President Biden’s infrastructure negotiations.

“The Republicans in the Senate have the cards, including political cards, to stop the onslaught of Democrat Legislation that will further lead to the destruction of the United States,” Trump stated.

“The 19 Senators who voted for the (non) Infrastructure Bill, of which only 11% is infrastructure as we know it, have created a big setback for Republicans,” said Trump, referring to the $1.2 trillion bipartisan ‘infrastructure’ bill that House Democrats are struggling to pass.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on Monday flexed her 94-member “Congressional Progressive Caucus” muscle against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), forcing her to push the vote on the bipartisan bill to Thursday.

“A deal is a deal,” Jayapal tweeted. “We’ll proudly pass both bills, but we’ll only vote for the infrastructure package AFTER we get the transformational Build Back Better Act through.”

Trump held establishment Republicans responsible for allowing Democrats to control whether the country will take on massive debt and tax increases, according to a Monday study.

Republicans “can’t make mistakes like that again,” Trump reiterated. “They must play every card in the deck!”

Senate establishment Republicans helped Democrats in August pass the bipartisan bill, which is being used by the far-left House members as leverage over the more temperate moderates to pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Jayapal said Monday the bipartisan bill should only be passed after the reconciliation package.

As it stands, Democrat leadership is hoping the Democrat infighting will resolve itself by Thursday before the vote.

“Let me just say we’re going to pass the bill this week,” Pelosi said Sunday about the bill, noting that she will not bring any legislation to the floor unless she has the votes to pass it. “I’m never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn’t have the votes.”

