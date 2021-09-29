Mayorkas: 1-in-5 Border Crossers Arrive to U.S. Sick with Illnesses

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says about 1-in-5 border crossers arriving at the United States-Mexico border are sick with illnesses.

During remarks at Georgetown University this week, Mayorkas revealed the extent to which federal immigration officials are encountering sick border crossers who are carrying viruses and diseases.

“We are confronted with a population of people that, as a general matter, that have a rate of illness of approximately 20 percent,” Mayorkas said, according to the Daily Mail.

“When one is speaking of 7,000 or 7,500 people encountered at the border every day, if one takes a look at that the system, it is not built for that in a Covid environment where isolation is required,” Mayorkas continued.

The comments came after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended imposing proof of vaccination requirements for American citizens while allowing border crossers and illegal aliens to flout such rules.

“They’re not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time,” Psaki said. “I don’t think it’s the same thing. It’s not the same thing.”

Days later, Mayorkas conceded that DHS did not test roughly 13,000 Haitian border crossers for the Chinese coronavirus before releasing them into the interior of the U.S. In early August, top DHS officials admitted in court briefs that federal immigration officials were seeing “significantly increased rates” of border crossers arriving in the U.S. while carrying coronavirus.

The Biden administration’s facilitation of bringing sick foreign nationals to the U.S. is not only a policy at the U.S.-Mexico border. As Breitbart News has reported, the administration’s massive resettlement of Afghans across the U.S. has posed serious public health concerns, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned.

This month, CDC officials confirmed that Afghans brought to the U.S. by the Biden administration have spurred outbreaks of measles, varicella, mumps, tuberculosis, malaria, leishmaniasis, hepatitis A, and coronavirus.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.