Joe Biden Responds to ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ Signs in Michigan: ’81 Million Americans Voted for Me’

President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure bill and his Build Back Better agenda at the International Union of Operating Engineers Training Facility in Howell, Michigan, on October 5, 2021. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden responded to supporters of former President Donald Trump who welcomed the president to Michigan with anti-Biden signs.

Biden reacted to a crowd of Trump supporters who flew signs that read “Fuck Joe Biden,” “Trump won,” and even a “Let’s Go Brandon!” sign from the viral meme over the weekend.

“We don’t want ya,” one man shouted as Biden’s motorcade drove by. “Get out of here.”

Biden made a pointed remark in reaction to the signs, reminding Trump supporters that he won the 2020 election.

“Notwithstanding some of the signs I saw coming in, that’s why 81 million Americans voted for me. The largest number of votes in American history, a clear majority are supporting, when they supported me,” Biden said during his speech.

He argued that Americans voted for him because they supported his multi-trillion-dollar spending proposals, such as the massive entitlement spending bill currently stalled in Congress.

Afterward, Biden claimed the signs only energized him, when asked by reporters for his reaction.

“Makes me smile,” he replied. “I get more pumped up.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.