Marine Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller Released from Brig

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr. is being released from confinement Tuesday, according to the Marine Corps.

Marine Capt. Sam Stephenson, Training and Education Command spokesperson, said:

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr. is being released from confinement today, Oct. 5, 2021, as a result of a mutual agreement between Lt. Col. Scheller, his Defense counsel, and the Commanding General, Training Command. No additional details regarding the agreement may be released at this time.

Scheller was confined last week after he allegedly violated a gag order from his commander to stop posting on social media about his case.

Scheller had criticized U.S. military leadership over the botched Afghanistan withdrawal in a short video posted on his Facebook page on August 26, after 13 service members were killed as part of the military’s non-combatant evacuation operation in Kabul.

In his original video, he demanded public accountability from his senior leadership. He was fired from his command the next day and ordered to take a mental health assessment.

In a subsequent post, he announced he was resigning his commission, just a couple of years short of the 20 years that would earn him a military pension. He also continued to criticize a string of civilian and military leaders, including former President Donald Trump, but later walked back that criticism.

After his videos on the matter continued going viral, his superiors banned him from posting on social media. After he continued posting, he was put in the brig.

