Kyrsten Sinema Badgered by Activists at Boston Marathon

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) was badgered by left-wing activists from Arizona on Monday at the Boston Marathon hoping to convince the senator to support radical Democrat agenda items such as the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

Two groups of activists — the Arizona Working Families Party and the Sunrise Movement’s Tempe chapter — traveled from Arizona to Boston to protest the senator.

The groups held signs saying, “Sinema: Be Brave, Fight For Us”; “Care Jobs Now”; “Green Jobs Now!”; “No Cuts To Climate, Care, and Justice!”

“We’re here at the #BostonMarathon with @SunriseTempe and others from AZ asking @SenatorSinema to stop running from her constituents and start listening!” the Arizona Working Families Party tweeted. “#StopRunningSinema & pass the full Build Back Better plan NOW!”

“We’re at the #BostonMarathon to tell @SenatorSinema to invest in climate, care, and justice. You can’t keep running from your constituents,” the Sunrise Movement of Tempe tweeted, also including a picture.

The news of these two groups came after a report from the Boston Globe revealed the Green New Deal Network — a coalition of 15 national organizations and far-left activists — said over the weekend that they would be making an appearance at the marathon to confront the senator over her refusal to give into the radical wing of the Democrat party and support extreme issues such as the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion radical reconciliation bill, where the Democrats are trying to jam as many far-left ideas into the bill as they can for an easy to pass all at once.

The senator, along with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), has consistently said that she will not support the $3.5 trillion radical reconciliation bill the Democrats are using to push far-left ideas and campaign promises.

Last month, a viral video showed left-wing activists — linked to a border lobbyist group funded mainly by billionaire leftist George Soros — harassing Sinema inside the hallways of Arizona State University (ASU) and eventually continuing their chants into the bathroom, where the senator went hoping to escape.

Furious Arizona Democrats have been looking for a candidate to possibly primary Sinema in the future – one who could be a rubber stamp on President Joe Biden’s radical agenda. A report from the Hill acknowledged one potential candidate is Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).

The report noted that there is already a group, “Run Ruben Run,” set up by one campaigner to recruit Gallego to run.

