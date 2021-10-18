Republicans Blast Biden’s Mask Hypocrisy: ‘Masks for Thee, Not for Me’

Republicans highlighted President Biden’s mask hypocrisy on Monday after he was spotted violating the citywide mask mandate in Washington, DC, over the weekend.

“Joe Biden’s mask policy: Masks for thee, not for me,” House Republicans wrote on social media alongside a video showing the president walking through the swanky D.C. Italian restaurant Fiola Mare without a mask on:

Joe Biden’s mask policy: Masks for thee, not for me. https://t.co/4ROtvprN8E — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) October 18, 2021

Others also piled on.

“Joe Biden: You have to wear a mask. But I don’t,” the House Judiciary GOP observed:

Joe Biden: You have to wear a mask. But I don’t. https://t.co/BnNm6VYJgu — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 18, 2021

“Glad Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Ph.D. enjoyed their mask free dinner. Now, get rid of the mandate for the rest of us,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said, sharing images of the maskless Bidens:

Glad Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Ph.D. enjoyed their mask free dinner. Now, get rid of the mandate for the rest of us.#RuleForTheeButNotForMe pic.twitter.com/K4autzMrgs — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) October 18, 2021

“Joe Biden was spotted walking around a restaurant without a mask last night. Just another reminder that rules implemented by the ruling class only apply to us, not them,” Nevada GOP gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert said:

Joe Biden was spotted walking around a restaurant without a mask last night. Just another reminder that rules implemented by the ruling class only apply to us, not them. — Joey Gilbert (@joeygilbertinc) October 18, 2021

French Laundry East? No mask for Biden. https://t.co/NelooR8jGQ — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 17, 2021

Joe Biden and "Dr" Jill never really wear masks, and once again they are caught violating a mask mandate: https://t.co/19Xrw1BeCn — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) October 18, 2021

Will Biden be fined for violating DC's strict

mask mandate? https://t.co/upyvW2KSta — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 18, 2021

D.C.’s current mask mandate requires everyone 2 and older — even those who are fully vaccinated — to wear masks in indoor public settings, including restaurants and bars. Even the restaurant Biden dined with states, “All individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.”

“Masks must be always worn while in our restaurants, except while eating and drinking. Thank you for understanding,” it reads. Evidently, the rule does not extend to the Bidens.

“This includes any business or establishment open to members of the public (including but not limited to: grocery stores, restaurants and bars (when not eating or drinking), places of worship, gyms, office buildings, libraries, indoor entertainment venues, and common areas of apartment or condominium complexes),” D.C. health guidelines state.

Biden is hardly the only official to hypocritically violate local mask mandates after touting the importance of them. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) came under fire in August after violating her own mask order after attending a wedding reception. Even the Washington Post described it as an “embarrassing moment from the mayor,” as she defended herself with “partisan-laced spin and innuendo about ‘disinformation.’” Her response ultimately landed her Four Pinocchios.