At Least 22 Shot, 4 Killed, During Weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 22 people were shot, four of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that the weekend’s first shooting fatality occurred around 1:50 a.m. Saturday outside a gas station “in the 10000-block of South Michigan Avenue.” Twenty-nine-year-old Joshua James was leaving the station when he was shot twice. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred about 8:45 a.m. Sunday when an unidentified man “in the 600 block of South Springfield Avenue” was shot numerous times and killed.

CBS 2 notes that the third fatal shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to a call about a shooting victim and found a man with a gunshot wound to the armpit in a home “in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue in East Chatham.” The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth fatal shooting was discovered at 2 p.m. Sunday when a 31-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds “in the 4500-block of West Wilcox Avenue.” He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Breitbart News explains that nearly 40 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, and three of those people succumbed to their wounds.

HeyJackass.com points out that 644 have been shot and killed in Chicago year-to-date, and another 3,130 have been shot and wounded.

