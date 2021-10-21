WATCH: Democrats Censor Republican Video of Parents at School Board Meetings

Democrats censored a video Thursday prepared by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) showing parents participating in school board meetings, whom the Department of Justice began monitoring at the urging of a group that called them “domestic terroris[ts].”

The video, shown above, includes clips of news coverage of parents objecting to Critical Race Theory, among other policies.

Jordan attempted to introduce the video during his opening statement at an oversight hearing at the House Judiciary Committee featuring Attorney General Merrick Garland. Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA), who introduced false evidence during the second impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, rose to object to Jordan’s video being shown.

House Judiciary Committee

Committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who infamously overrode House rules in rejecting Republican witnesses in the first impeachment inquiry against President Trump, upheld Dean’s objection, citing the committee’s rules, which he said required 48-hour notice to the committee if either side of the aisle intended to show a video during an upcoming meeting.

Jordan and other Republicans noted that the “rule” was a protocol that had never been voted on by the whole committee.

After the video was censored, Jordan noted that censorship appeared to have become the norm on the left, and that the investigation into school board meetings suggested the department had become politicized under President Joe Biden.

Other Republicans, such as Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), asked Garland about the double standard the Department of Justice appeared to apply to January 6 rioters, while Democratic members of Congress had not been prosecuted for similar crimes.

Later in the hearing, Jordan grilled Garland on his memorandum on school board meetings, and Garland admitted that his original source for launching the investigations was the inflammatory letter from the National School Boards Association (NSBA), not any independent set of data at the Department of Justice on actual threats to members of school boards.

