Jim Jordan: If Fauci Had Any Honor Left, ‘He’d Resign Today’

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks beside Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler (D-NY) as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Garland is expected to give testimony …
Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) this week called on Dr. Anthony Fauci to resign following the reports of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, as well as the revelation of Fauci’s NIH division partially funding cruel experiments on beagle puppies.

“If Fauci had any sense of honor left, he’d resign today,” Jordan said, echoing the calls from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who also renewed his demand for President Biden to fire Fauci:

Jordan’s call follows last week’s NIH letter to members of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, which essentially admitted that the organization funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab:

That directly contradicts the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head, who has repeatedly denied to members of Congress that such funding and research took place. During a Senate hearing in July, Fauci went as far as telling Sen. Paul that he, the Kentucky Republican, did not know what he was talking about.

“Sen. Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly. And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you are talking about,” he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, responds to questions by Senator Rand Paul during the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 20, 2021. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite / POOL / AFP) (Photo by J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci. (J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images).

“This is your definition that you guys wrote,” Paul said, speaking of gain of function research.

“It says that scientific research that increases the transmissibility among animals is gain of function. They took animal viruses that only occur in animals and they increase their transmissibility to humans. How you can say that is not gain of function?” Paul asked.

“It is not,” Fauci said, denying their own definition.

Similarly, Fauci has engaged in a heated back and forth with Jordan, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, throughout the months over personal freedoms in the era of coronavirus mandates 

Jordan’s call for Fauci to resign also follows reports of Fauci’s division of the NIH spending $424,000 on cruel experiments involving drugging beagle puppies and allowing hungry insects to eat them alive.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.