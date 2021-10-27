New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s (D) office this week claimed there are no plans for a “blanket” coronavirus vaccine mandate following the release of a Project Veritas video showing campaign aides suggesting the governor would vehemently pursue vaccine mandates after the upcoming election.

“This video does not depict any member of the administration, or anyone involved in public health policy. The Governor’s office cannot speak to the video or anyone involved,” the governor’s office said of the video in a statement to the Lakewood Scoop.

“The Administration has never had plans, nor is it making plans, for a blanket COVID-19 vaccine mandate,” it continued, claiming the Democrat governor has been “honest and upfront about all public health measures implemented to save lives and fight the pandemic.”

The statement followed the release of a Project Veritas video featuring the governor’s senior adviser suggesting Murphy will implement vaccine mandates after the election:

A Monmouth University poll released Wednesday found Murphy leading his Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli by double digits, 50 percent to 39 percent, less than a week from Election Day. Meanwhile, President Biden’s approval ratings in the Garden State are underwater, with 43 percent approving and 49 percent disapproving.