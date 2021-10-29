Downtown Chicago Shootings Surge 220 Percent Since 2019

Shootings in the downtown area of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago have increased 220 percent since 2019.

The Chicago Sun-Times points out that the 220 percent surge is in the Central police district and is measured in “shootings per 1,000 residents.”

The Central police district “includes much of the downtown business district.”

The Near North district, which also “includes parts of downtown and also Lincoln Park,” has seen a 120 percent surge in shootings.

In addition to shootings, Chicago’s downtown area has witnessed “a 35 percent increase in sexual assaults.” And vehicle thefts have shot up 51 percent.

Deputy Mayor of Public Safety John O’Malley told the Sun-Times, “Not only are we trying to deal with things that are happening downtown…[but also] dealing with and having these same conversations and same meetings with community members all across the city, where some areas violence is a daily, if not hourly, concern.”

Fox32 reports that 11 people were shot Thursday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. Two of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

HeyJackass.com notes that 3,220 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago thus far in 2021, and another 668 have been shot and killed.

