678 Murders in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago with Two Months Left in 2021

There have been 678 murders in Chicago so far this year and there are two months left to go for the number of killings to rise even higher.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the figure of 678 is already higher than the total number of murders witnessed “in eight of the last ten years.”

The 12-month murder total for 2020 was 775 and the murder total in 2021 is less than one hundred deaths away from that figure, with two months left in the year.

A total of 781 homicides were committed in Chicago in 2016 and this year is on a track that could surpass that as well.

Breitbart News noted 26 people were shot during the most recent weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, and six of those victims succumbed to their wounds.

HeyJackass.com pointed out that 3,254 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago thus far in 2021. The number of shot and wounded is in addition to the 678 shot and killed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.