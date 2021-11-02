An illegal alien, twice detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), who was bailed out by two National Football League (NFL) players, is now wanted for murder in the sanctuary state of California.

Jose Omar Bello Reyes, a 24-year-old illegal alien, is wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the murder of a 58-year-old man whose body was recently found at an orchard. Two other suspects, 23-year-old Jesus Manjarrez and 38-year-old Dan Eli Perez, have been arrested in connection to the murder and are being held without bail.

Reyes is also facing a number of felony charges for drugs and gun violations after he was arrested in September by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Although Reyes is an illegal alien, the sheriff’s office released Reyes on September 3, thanks to California’s expansive sanctuary state law that shields criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

Reyes has been living illegally in the U.S. since the year 2000. In May 2018, Reyes was arrested by ICE and given a Notice to Appear (NTA) before an immigration judge as he faced deportation.

He was released from ICE custody on a $10,000 bail in August 2018.

Following his release, Reyes fought his deportation order in immigration court and even sought a U visa to remain in the U.S. Then, in January 2019, Reyes was arrested for drunk driving and was convicted in April 2019.

By May 2019, Reyes had been released again by local authorities and spoke at an open border protest that attacked ICE for enforcing federal immigration law. Less than two days later, Reyes was arrested by ICE after the agency revoked his prior bail and increased the amount to $50,000.

At the time, Reyes was represented by attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the United Farm Workers Foundation. His arrest by ICE was widely publicized by the establishment media.

In August 2019, Reyes was able to get released from ICE custody thanks to Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, the NFL Players Coalition, the New York Immigration Freedom Fund, and the National Bail Fund Network — all of whom paid for Reyes’s bail.

“Jose Bello was exercising a fundamental right that we pride ourselves on as Americans,” Norman said in a statement at the time. “If he was detained for reciting a peaceful poem then we should really ask ourselves, are our words truly free? This is America, right? Where the First Amendment is freedom of speech unless I missed the memo somewhere. He was exercising that right.”

Those with information about Reyes’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-725-4194.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.