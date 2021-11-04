Poll: Political Divides Deepen on Key Issues Leading Up to 2022

As Americans continue to throw their support behind key issues and coronavirus fades, the divide between political parties across the country has deepened in the leading up to the 2022 midterms, according to a recent poll.

The Reuters/Ipsos October poll showed that while issues such as coronavirus start to dissipate, members from the Democrat and Republican parties, as well as independents, have lined up behind issues, such as taxes, climate, guns, inflation, and big government. One important keep leading up the midterms, as candidates look at messaging strategies to drive their base to the polls.

The poll found that nearly nine out of ten Democrats are in favor of increasing the taxes on wealthy individuals. There were also 76 percent who agree that “climate change” must be the top concern for every country, and 78 percent who think “it is too easy to access guns.”

However, with Republicans, the poll found that 95 percent of Republicans favor, at the minimum, one of the “core principles” within the party: prioritizing the economy over all other issues, vigilance over inflation, tax cuts, and government deregulation.

The poll also mentioned that Republicans are less likely than the Democrats and independents to support the government putting restrictions on Americans for coronavirus. According to the survey, 51 percent of Republican respondents opposed requirements for masks in schools, compared to only 44 percent who supported it.

In comparison, only eight percent of the Democrat respondents opposed, and 30 percent of the independent respondents opposed masks in schools.

With one year away from the midterms, both parties are “completely certain” they will make their way out to the polls and vote, with 61 percent of Democrats and 63 percent of Republicans. Showing, while both sides are motivated, neither of them has an advantage.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted thought the U.S. in English between October 18 and 22. There were 4,430 responses from adults, with 2,001 of the respondents being Democrats, 1,591 Republicans, and 465 independents. There is a credibility interval between two and five percent.

