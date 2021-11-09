Pennsylvania to Lift Forced School Masking in January

Pennsylvania will lift the statewide rule requiring forced masking in schools in January, according to Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf (D), who implemented a school mask mandate despite previously stating his administration would do no such thing.

“The school mask order has been critical in ensuring Pennsylvania’s children could safely learn and grow in an in-person classroom setting at the beginning of the school year,” Wolf, who earned the name “Commie Tommy” during the extended lockdowns last year, said in an announcement:

During the announcement, my administration made clear that we would continue to reevaluate the status of the school mask mandate. Now, we are in a different place than we were in September, and it is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus is now a part of our daily lives, but with the knowledge we’ve gained over the past 20 months and critical tools like the vaccine at our disposal, we must take the next step forward in our recovery.

“With more than 70 percent of adults vaccinated in Pennsylvania and the recently expanded vaccine eligibility, I strongly encourage parents to take safety measures to protect your children and your family – like getting vaccinated,” he continued.

The Democrat is expected to lift the mask mandate January 17, leaving masking decisions to school officials.

The announcement comes over two months after Wolf flip flopped on his original claim that his administration would not mandate forced masking in schools.

“I think the school districts in Pennsylvania have to decide what they want to do. I think the CDC guidelines strongly recommend that schools do that. They’re not mandating it and neither am I,” Wolf said in August, only to reverse is position weeks later. As a result, the Secretary of Health order requiring students to wear masks in school took place September 7.

“Requiring masks in schools will keep our students safer and in the classroom, where we all want them to be,” Wolf said at the time of his reversal.