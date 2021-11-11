Just over a quarter of Americans say they will not get vaccinated or remain unsure, an Economist/YouGov survey released this week found.

The survey, taken November 6-9, 2021, among 1,500 U.S. adults, asked respondents to detail their “personal situation” regarding coronavirus vaccines. While a vast majority, 63 percent, indicated they were fully vaccinated and another six percent said they began the process, 19 percent said they will “not get vaccinated.” Another seven percent said they are “not sure” about getting the jab, leaving over a quarter of Americans withstanding outside pressure to get the vaccine at this point in time.

Overall, 29 percent of Republicans said they will not get the shot — a sentiment held by 22 percent of independents and five percent of Democrats. Trump voters are far more likely than Biden voters to say they are not getting the shot, 30 percent to four percent.

The survey also asked respondents to gauge where they believe America is in the current pandemic. A plurality, 46 percent, said the “worst part of the pandemic is behind us,” while 16 percent said it is “going to get worse.” Eleven percent said “we are currently in the worst part of the pandemic,” and over a quarter, 26 percent, remain unsure.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 3 percent.

The survey comes as the Biden Administration attempts to mandate vaccines — something the White House suggested it would never do — via the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Public Health’s (OSHA) emergency temporary standard (ETS), slated to go into effect January 4. Biden has also targeted parents, begging them to “please” get their children vaccinated.