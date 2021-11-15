Rittenhouse’s Mom: My Son Would Be Dead ‘if He Didn’t Have That Gun’

Wendy Rittenhouse (Sean Krajacic - Pool / Getty)
Sean Krajacic - Pool / Getty
AWR Hawkins

On Sunday Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy, told NBC Nightly News her son would be dead “if he didn’t have that gun” with him on the streets of Kenosha.

“A lot of people shouldn’t have been there. He brung that gun for protection and to this day, if he didn’t have that gun my son would have been dead,” the Daily Mail quoted Wendy as saying.

“He went down there to help. And he was chased by a mob,” she said.

Wendy indicated her son is being treated for PTSD and she talked of being a “nervous wreck” as she watched him take the stand in his own defense.

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

On Monday, November 8, Gaige Grosskreutz gave testimony in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial and admitted he pointed a gun at Rittenhouse before being shot.

Gaige Grosskreutz testifies about permanent injuries to his right arm and hand as he testifies about being shot in the right bicep during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 8, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse shot three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while police attempted to arrest him in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, November 10, defense witness Nathan DeBruin testified and claimed that prosecutors asked him to change parts of his statement to match their story.

On Thursday, November 11, Kenosha witness Frank “Drew” Hernandez testified in the Rittenhouse trial and claimed Joseph Rosenbaum charged Rittenhouse prior to being shot.

Frank Hernandez testifies during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial about the video he took on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 11, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

On Monday, November 15, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the firearms charge against Rittenhouse.

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Circuit court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder examines photographs taken by freelance photographer Nathan DuBruin is of and after unrest in Kenosha, during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 9, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Mark Hertzberg -Pool/Getty Images)v

The defense noted the charge was only applicable if Rittenhouse’s rifle was a Short Barrel Rifle (SBR), but it was not. Schroeder subsequently dismissed the charge.

