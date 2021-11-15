Rittenhouse’s Mom: My Son Would Be Dead ‘if He Didn’t Have That Gun’

On Sunday Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy, told NBC Nightly News her son would be dead “if he didn’t have that gun” with him on the streets of Kenosha.

“A lot of people shouldn’t have been there. He brung that gun for protection and to this day, if he didn’t have that gun my son would have been dead,” the Daily Mail quoted Wendy as saying.

“He went down there to help. And he was chased by a mob,” she said.

Wendy indicated her son is being treated for PTSD and she talked of being a “nervous wreck” as she watched him take the stand in his own defense.

On Monday, November 8, Gaige Grosskreutz gave testimony in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial and admitted he pointed a gun at Rittenhouse before being shot.

On Wednesday, November 10, defense witness Nathan DeBruin testified and claimed that prosecutors asked him to change parts of his statement to match their story.

On Thursday, November 11, Kenosha witness Frank “Drew” Hernandez testified in the Rittenhouse trial and claimed Joseph Rosenbaum charged Rittenhouse prior to being shot.

On Monday, November 15, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the firearms charge against Rittenhouse.

The defense noted the charge was only applicable if Rittenhouse’s rifle was a Short Barrel Rifle (SBR), but it was not. Schroeder subsequently dismissed the charge.

