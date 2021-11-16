Prosecutor Thomas Binger claimed Kyle Rittenhouse lost his right to self-defense by bringing a gun with him to the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on the night of August 25, 2020.

On Monday, Binger called the jury’s attention to testimony that Joseph Rosenbaum had reached for Rittenhouse’s rifle before being shot.

Binger said, “[They] are trying to convince you that Joseph Rosenbaum was going to take that gun and use it on the defendant because they know you can’t claim self-defense against an unarmed man like this.”

Binger added, “You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun, when you’re the one creating danger. When you’re the one provoking other people.”

On November 11, 2021, Kenosha witness Frank “Drew” Hernandez testified and claimed Joseph Rosenbaum charged Rittenhouse prior to being shot.

He indicated that Rosenbaum “[attempted] to throw a bag at [Rittenhouse],” and he made clear that he was not sure what was in the bag.

Hernandez said Rittenhouse turned around after the bag was thrown and that “Rosenbaum is lunging toward him and Kyle fires.”

On November 10, 2021, Rittenhouse testified that he was running to put out a fire when Rosenbaum allegedly ambushed him. Rittenhouse claimed one man, Joshua Ziminski, allegedly walked toward him with a pistol while Rosenbaum closed in on his right side.

Rittenhouse indicated he began running in an effort to escape the situation.

Reuters reported that witness Richie McGinniss testified Rosenbaum said “F*ck you” and lunged for Rittenhouse’s rifle before Rittenhouse shot him.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador.