President Joe Biden said Thursday his administration was “considering” a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

When asked if he supported a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympic Games, Biden told reporters at the White House that it was “something we are considering.”

China’s human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang and their government’s crackdown on Hong Kong have sparked calls for a boycott of the games.

A diplomatic boycott of the games would still let athletes compete, but the United States would not send a political delegation to attend.

First lady Jill Biden led a group of Biden officials to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo this year to represent the United States.

Reports citing anonymous sources claim that Biden will soon announce a diplomatic boycott.

The White House said that Biden did not discuss the Olympic Games with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping during their three hour video conference meeting on Monday.

Sen. Tom Cotton on Thursday called for Biden to level a “complete and total boycott” of the Olympics in Beijing with “no athletes, no administration officials, no corporate sponsors.”

“We should boycott these games because of China’s crimes against the United States and the civilized world and its own people,” he said.